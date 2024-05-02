Minister Of Labour Meets With Ambassador Of Kenya

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the State of Qatar H E Mohamed Noor Aden. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between Qatar and Kenya in the fields of the labour sector and ways to support and develop them.

