Club Mahindra Adds 6 New Exotic Destinations for Its Members

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3rd April 2024: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, is delighted to announce the addition of new resorts to its existing portfolio. This addition by partnering with the resorts through inventory alliance is aimed at providing members with access to exotic destinations and unique experiences across the globe, further enhancing their vacation experiences.

Among the latest additions to Club Mahindra's offerings are some stunning properties, including The Chumbi Mountain Retreat: Pelling, Sikkim; Hotel Pushkar Fort Resort: Ajmer, Rajasthan; Summit Green Lake Tea Resort: Kaziranga, Assam; Golden Tulip Westlands: Nairobi, Kenya; Royal Tulip Hotel & Casino Tbilisi: Georgia; Pullman Khao Lak Resort: Thailand; Radisson Resort: Hua Hin, Thailand.

These properties offer a wide range of amenities and experiences including, delightful culinary experiences, spa services, cultural and adventure activities, scenic views, and much more.

Julian Ayers, Chief Resort Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Club Mahindra's portfolio with the addition of these exceptional properties across destinations worldwide. These additions through inventory alliances are in line with our target of doubling the room capacity to 10,000 by FY 30. We are excited to continue providing unparalleled holiday experiences to our members with these latest additions and look forward to enhancing their experience with more destinations to choose from.”

With these latest additions, Club Mahindra continues to expand its footprint, offering its members access to some of the most beautiful and exotic destinations in India and around the world.

About Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) India’s leading leisure hospitality company offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership. MHRIL offers a 25-year membership along with other products – Bliss, Go Zest, Club Mahindra Fundays for corporates, through its flagship brand Club Mahindra.

As on Dec 31, 2023, MHRIL has 106 resorts across India & abroad and its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a leading vacation ownership company in Europe has 33 Timeshare Properties (Including 9 Spa Resorts) across Finland, Sweden, and Spain.





MENAFN04042024005232011781ID1108058197