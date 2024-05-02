Second ACS Doha Future Skills 2040 Event A Testament To Lifelong Learning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ACS International School Doha has celebrated the success of its second annual ACS Doha Future Skills 2040 Event, reinforcing its commitment to educational advancement in Qatar.

With previous successes such as the recently concluded ACS EDTech Conference, ACS Doha continues to lead in forward-thinking education, serving as a hub for community learning and collaboration, in line with the IB philosophy of nurturing lifelong learners.

The ACS Doha Future Skills 2040 Event brought together international experts in education, technology, and business to equip attendees with insights into future job markets. This event, along with the ACS Doha EDTech Conference, demonstrates ACS Doha's dedication to fostering innovation in education and providing a platform for educators and industry professionals to exchange ideas, nurturing a culture of continuous learning.

The event included distinguished educational powerhouse speakers, such as Dr. Ger Graus OBE - Global Education Advisor & Global Director of KidZania, Ben Mason - Founder + CEO GlobalBridge, and Katie Mapondera - Empower World, Qatar's first coach training organization.

Professor Dr. Ger Graus OBE commended ACS Doha's efforts, stating,“The ACS Doha Future Skills 2040 Event has been one great discussion on the future of education. It brings together thought leaders and practitioners throughout Qatar to explore the skills and competencies that will be crucial for success in the future job market. Moreover, it assists educators, parents, and industry experts to get a glimpse into the future of what will be needed to assist them in preparing for success.”

Head of School for ACS Doha Dr. Susan Borden reiterated ACS Doha's commitment to developing educational programmes that ensure students are future-ready.“Empowering our students with future-ready skills isn't just about individual success; it's about fortifying the very foundation of our community. The triumph of the Future Skills Event underscores our commitment to leveraging education as a transformative force, not only for the advancement of our students but for the prosperity of our entire community,” Dr. Susan Borden said.