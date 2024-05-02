Experts Stress Bridging Gap Between Education Output, Labour Market Realities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro |The Peninsula

Doha: There is a need to conscientiously build a strategic nexus between educational outputs and the current labour market realities in order for the global education system to be able to turn out graduates who are market-ready and meet the demands of the ever evolving world, panellists at the 5th edition of the“Career Village,” organised by the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and KidZania, noted yesterday.

Over 1,600 high school students from 91 public and private schools across Qatar participated in the Career Village, held from April 29 to May 1 at KidZania Doha in Aspire Park. The event transcended traditional career exploration methods, offering students a hands-on dive into diverse career paths within Qatar's evolving labour market. Engaging booths, experiential learning zones, and interactive workshops, equipped students with practical skills and knowledge essential for their future success.

Abdulla A. Al Mansoori, Director of QCDC, emphasised the importance of such initiatives in empowering students to make informed academic and career decisions, stating:“Career Village embodies our commitment to providing Qatar's youth with the best and most comprehensive career development services through hands-on learning and practical experience. We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, KidZania Doha, and all other partners who made it possible to prepare our students for a successful transition into the workforce.”

Acting Director of the Department of Educational Guidance at MoEHE, Fawzia Al Malki, said:“We extend our sincere thanks to our partners for this success: QCDC, who collaborate with us in complete harmony to prepare our students for university admission, to gain clearer insights into the professions required in the Qatari job market, and to explore work networks that match students' interests and the nature of the suitable roles for them, refining their relevant skills such as time management, effective communication, problem-solving, and organisation.”

Speaking on the topic titled:“Engaging High School Students With the Labor Market: A Pathway to Success,” the panellists, who included Hugo Pickford-Wardle, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Startup SHERPAS; Jason Holt, CBE, Founder of Metaverse Learning; Ben Mason, Founder and CEO of My Global Bridge; and Dr. Tajalsir Kardaman, Career Guidance Expert from QCDC, moderated by Dr. Ger Graus, OBE, opined that there is currently a huge gap between education outcomes and labour markets and that this gap has to be reduced by linking the two systems together with the needs and aspirations of especially young people globally.

Earlier in his contribution, Dr. Kardaman noted that Qatar has invested greatly in both the education system and the labour market, and the country is on top of its game in linking the two systems together in order to maximise the return on investment from both systems.

“With sustained efforts, we will be able to achieve the desired aim, which will further help in protecting, keeping, and furthering the sustainable development of the country. I would like to thank all stakeholders for the platform that has been created at the Qatar Career Development Center, which is helping to pull people together to achieve the desired end goal,” he said.

Pickford-Wardle said there is a need to recognise that for young people to really solve the big challenges in the world, they need to have a set of skills that they learn through actually doing a startup business.

“It is high time people understand and realise that teenagers love money, and they must be taught how to earn it legitimately from an early stage by helping to develop their entrepreneurial skills and exposing them to financial education, how money works, and other important topics such as marketing and branding. If we start helping teenagers make their own money, two things happen. They spend money locally, and they spend money fast. So, it's actually really good for the economy, but it also unlocks them to start their own journey early enough,” he said.