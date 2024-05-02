Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Tajikistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar H E Khisrav Sohibzoda, yesterday on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of State thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in enhancing and promoting the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108164874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.