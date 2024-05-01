Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Town Of Hirnyk In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the town of Hirnyk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, killing at least two people and injuring six others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy shelling occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1.

"According to the latest reports, a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. All the necessary medical care is being provided to the injured," Filashkin said.