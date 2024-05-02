Emirates Operates Autism Familiarisation Flight

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Folowing Dubai's commitment to accessible travel and raising awareness of autism, Emirates invited 30 UAE families with neurodiverse children to have a real check-in experience and familiarisation flight on April 24, in Terminal 3 Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The initiative was designed to help the children practice and alleviate anxieties before travelling and provide a unique opportunity for Emirates to collaborate with key partners and garner insights for improving accessible travel.

Emirates hosted Hessa BuHumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority of Dubai, as well as 30 neurodiverse children aged between 8 and 12 years old from Dubai Autism Centre, Safe Centre for Autism, Rashid Centre for People of Determination and the New England Centre Children Clinic to attend the flight, including their caregivers.

Emirates also invited a neurodiverse child with Angelman Syndrome to join the experience, a condition which can cause delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability and seizures.

The group were joined by Adil Al Ghaith, SVP of Emirates Commercial Operations in the Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia, and Mostafa Karam, SVP of Emirates Customer Affairs and Service Audit.

The group used the Autism Friendly Route through Dubai International Airport, which included access to priority lanes for check-in, passport control, security, and boarding.

Specially trained Emirates check-in staff and cabin crew were on hand to provide support throughout the journey.