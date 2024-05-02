Qatar A Top Global Destination For Cruise Tourism: QT Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The resounding success of the half-year-long 2023-2024 cruise season solidifies the country's position as a premier destination for cruise tourism.

Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, stressed the significance of this achievement, attributing it to developments in Old Doha Port's facilities and the diverse experiences offered to cruise tourists and liners.

“There is no doubt that Doha has become a destination for cruise tourism in the area due to the developments witnessed in the Doha Port facilities, and the great diversification of the experiences offered to the cruise tourists and cruise liners,” he said during a recent event at the Old Doha Port.

The Chairman also noted the surge in maiden journeys by cruise liners in the region, reflecting Qatar's emergence as a top global destination and bolstering its standing in the field of cruise tourism.

“The cruise season has witnessed a number of maiden journeys by cruise liners to the Gulf region, which reflects the rising stature of the State of Qatar as a leading global destination, and which also enhances Qatar's stature and history in the field of cruise tourism.”

Old Doha Port CEO, Mohammed Al Mulla, in a separate interview, highlighted the collaborative efforts between Old Doha Port and Qatar Tourism to maintain high standards without disrupting the cruising industry. He stressed the port's dedication to ensuring smooth operations even during the port's development phases from 2017 to 2022.

“We've been working with Qatar Tourism for the past years to make sure we keep the high standards to ensure that we don't affect the cruising industry. A good example to give is while we are developing this port during construction phases back in 2017 to 2022, we have not disturbed any cruise calls, apart from Corona(virus). During the development, we have made sure that we have a dedicated and clear way that tourists can be accommodated,” stated Al Mulla.

He further highlighted the tourists' positive response to the developments at Old Doha Port, which have been witnessed over the years.

He also mentioned the port's hosting of the inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024, scheduled from November 6 to 9, which is another testament to its commitment to enhancing the tourism experience.

“The Boat Show is globally known. Basically it will be another field of the boats, it would not be limited to yachts,” Al Mulla explained. The event is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from around the world, featuring 495 exhibitors and brands, showcasing the best in marine innovation and luxury.