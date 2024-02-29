7-Hour Traffic Closure On Mesaimeer Intersection Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced a temporary road closure at the traffic signal intersection of Al Montazah Street (Mesaimeer Intersection) to the Services Street parallel to Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 2 am to 9 am.

Road users are advised to follow the road signs and adhere to speed limits.