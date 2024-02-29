Qatar Chamber Discusses Cooperation With Nigerian NACCIMA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) investment opportunities and bilateral coordination to serve the business communities of the two countries.

This came during the meeting of Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari with the President of NACCIMA Dele Kelvin Oye, during which Al Kuwari underscored the solid bilateral relations, expressing his hope to upgrade trade and economic ties, in addition to establishing the Qatari-Nigerian investments in several sectors of common interest in the upcoming period.

QC encourages investment in Nigeria and forges economic partnership and alliances with the Nigerian businessmen, especially given the potential and elements that draw investment, Al Kuwari added, highlighting that Qatari businessmen are interested in Africa, in general and Nigeria, in particular, and aspire to capitalize on the opportunities available there.

For his part, Dele Kelvin Oye said his country offers the climate and numerous opportunities in an array of sectors, adding that Qatari businessmen can invest in those opportunities, paving the way for developing and increasing the ventures between the businessmen of the two sides.

He pointed out that his visit came to brief the Qatari side on the business climate in Nigeria and review the opportunities available in the free zones which amount to 46 regions and discuss avenues for cooperation with QC.