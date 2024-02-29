Keter's Eco-Friendly Innovations Transform Outdoor Living

(MENAFN- EasyLink Studio)

From stylish patio sets to practical garden beds, each product reflects Keter's commitment to enhancing outdoor living while being mindful of the planet.

Keter is a global leader in resin-based outdoor solutions with a strong focus on eco-friendly practices. The company aims to make its product line more sustainable by using 55% recycled materials by 2025. Alejandro Pena says when he became CEO, he “made it one of the pillars that we are going to be a business driven by innovation, a leading company in our industry, and also going to live by the values of being good to the environment, being good to our communities.”

The brand's dedication to using sustainable materials and practices resonates with the growing desire for outdoor spaces that extend the living area and contribute positively to the environment.

“We take it seriously because, particularly on the environmental side of things, we have a commitment to be good citizens of the environment, but we are also committed to being good employers and good citizens of our communities and to do business in an ethical way with good governance and good practices that we encourage our employees to follow,” says Pena.

Spending time in the great outdoors, including backyards, is expected to be a big trend in 2024. “Now more than ever, homeowners are recognizing the power of their yards and parks doing environmental good, as well as benefiting their health and well-being,” stated Kris Kiser, president and CEO of environmental stewardship and education platform TurfMutt Foundation and its parent organization, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.

People want outdoor spaces that enhance their home's living area and offer a vibrant setting for entertaining while positively impacting the environment, including flowers rich in nectar, like butterfly bush, echinacea, and foxglove. Adding some of those plants to a raised garden bed is an ideal way to draw pollinators like butterflies and bees to your garden. Kiser says, “Homeowners are making improvements in their yards with many goals in mind, thinking about what’s good for their families, pets, and our planet.”

Durable and Low-Maintenance Outdoor Solutions

Adding a central feature like a fireplace, fire pit, outdoor bar, or TV can serve as an inviting centerpiece, encouraging guests to gather and enjoy the outdoor ambiance. Keter patio furniture sets complete the look.

For those who love hosting gatherings en plein air, it's essential to have attractive and practical outdoor furniture and accessories. An excellent patio setup hinges on having the proper seating where guests can comfortably gather and chat. The Rio Patio Set, with its matching table and two chairs, offers a stylish and cozy spot for outdoor lounging. These pieces are sturdy and lightweight, making them simple to move and store as needed.

The company’s outdoor offerings, including storage benches and bar tables with built-in coolers, are versatile options that cater to all entertaining needs, ensuring your backyard is always ready to welcome guests. Plus, you don't have to worry about the weather affecting your furniture; Keter’s eco-friendly, durable pieces resist cracking, rusting, and peeling and don’t need constant upkeep.

Eco-friendly materials are a significant trend, with an increasing preference for sustainable options like bamboo, rattan, and recycled materials. These materials are chosen for their low environmental impact and ability to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, creating serene spaces that are kind to nature​​. The company’s commitment to using sustainable materials means it offers consumers environmentally conscious choices.

The brand is renowned for its creative use of Duotech, a durable material that withstands various weather conditions without showing signs of wear. Duotech uniquely blends the natural look of wood with the strength of resin, resulting in practical and attractive products. Among its offerings, the adaptable Artisan Shed and the sturdy Oakland 757 storage shed exemplify the company’s commitment to providing weather-resistant solutions that are as attractive as they are easy to maintain.

Keter: Elevating Eco-Friendly Outdoor Entertaining

Spring is coming — and with it, longer days and more weekend time. Make the most of it and create a relaxing fresh air oasis. Keter’s products are designed to be user-friendly, as well as easy to put together with tools one likely already has at home. They come in neutral shades to easily match or coordinate with most people’s existing decor.

Keeping drinks chilled is essential for alfresco events. Instead of the usual ice bucket or old cooler, opt for something more elegant like Keter's cool bars. They blend sleek design with practicality, offering unique features like the Pacific Cool Bar’s hidden cooler and pop-up top that doubles as a cocktail table. These cool bars ensure beverages stay frosty and within reach throughout the event, and they're a breeze to clean afterward.

​​Managing food prep and service in the open can be challenging without the proper setup. The brand’s outdoor kitchen carts are created to make this easier, offering cleanable surfaces, ample storage, and convenient features like wheels for mobility, spice racks, and bottle openers. They serve multiple purposes, from prep stations to serving tables, ensuring guests are well-fed with minimal hassle.

Post-party cleanup is the least favorite part of hosting. Simplify it by placing a discreet trash can nearby. Instead of dragging out an unsightly and smelly bin from the garage, consider Keter's outdoor trash cans. They come with a lid to contain odors and are designed to complement furniture, blending functionality with aesthetics.

Pena says the company’s commitment to the environment and sustainability “has been very positive both internally and externally. Internally, I think it gives our employees something to be very proud of; to know that they're working for a company that cares is important to the employee population. Externally, it has really elevated our status with our largest, most important retailers.”