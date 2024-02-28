BJP Initiates 'Public Opinion Drive' In J&K

Led by Tarun Chugh, the party's national General Secretary in-charge, BJP aims to incorporate public feedback into its resolution letters and election strategies.

Tarun Chugh revealed that BJP will deploy 370 suggestion boxes across Jammu and Kashmir, alongside establishing dialogue sessions in over 250 locations nationwide.

“These efforts aim to collect more than one crore suggestion letters from citizens, which will directly influence the party's resolutions. In addition to physical suggestion boxes, BJP has introduced a dedicated mobile number, 9090902024, where individuals can submit their suggestions online. This initiative underscores BJP's commitment to ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard and considered,” Chugh said.

He added that the launch of the Sankalp Patra Suggestion Campaign and the Vikas Bharat-Modi Guarantee Campaign programme marks a significant step towards fostering a dialogue between the party and the public.

Furthermore, BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the resolution letter suggestion campaign and the Modi Rath Yatra in Delhi, highlighting the party's nationwide focus on public engagement and development.

Under the guarantee of Developed India-Modi, BJP pledges to deliver public welfare and development initiatives to all Lok Sabha constituencies through 1000 chariots. This ambitious plan aims to bridge the gap between the government and the aspirations of the people, ensuring their fulfillment over the next five years.

Reports inform that in order to facilitate this objective, BJP is deploying video vans to connect with citizens and encourage their participation in the party's initiatives. The party's resolve is to ensure that the hopes and aspirations of the people reach the government, and concerted efforts will be made to fulfill these aspirations. In Jammu and Kashmir specifically, BJP is launching the Akanksha campaign, deploying 10,000 suggestion boxes across the region. This campaign will span all 20 administrative districts, organizing 370 programs in 285 blocks to ensure comprehensive public engagement and feedback collection.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now