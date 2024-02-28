Avtodom To Relaunch Production At Former Mercedes Plant This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Car production at the former Mercedes-Benz plant in Russia, which was previously purchased by Avtodom Group of Companies, is expected to be relaunched this year, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We are expecting to relaunch it this year," he said.

At the end of October 2022, it was reported that German automaker Mercedes-Benz planned to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to Avtodom dealer. At the end of April 2023, Avtodom announced it has closed the deal with Mercedes-Benz.