Avtodom To Relaunch Production At Former Mercedes Plant This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Car production at the former Mercedes-Benz plant in Russia,
which was previously purchased by Avtodom Group of Companies, is
expected to be relaunched this year, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We are expecting to relaunch it this year," he said.
At the end of October 2022, it was reported that German
automaker Mercedes-Benz planned to sell its shares in Russian
subsidiaries to Avtodom dealer. At the end of April 2023, Avtodom
announced it has closed the deal with Mercedes-Benz.
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107913559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.