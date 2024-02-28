Carlsberg Appoints First Global Agency For Brooklyn Brewery

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Carlsberg Group has appointed food, drink, wellbeing and lifestyle agency Richmond & Towers to manage global PR and social media strategy for its Brooklyn Brewery brand.



The appointment expands R&T's existing brief for Brooklyn Brewery from UK PR and social media – which it has handled since 2022 – to a global account. The brand has never had a global PR agency before, previously using separate agencies in different markets.



Over the past five years, the agency has also worked with other Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company (CMBC) brands in the UK, including Erdinger, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, Shipyard and Young's.



The agency will spearhead Brooklyn Brewery's social media and PR strategies for Carlsberg markets across the globe, and will leverage its experience and creativity to increase brand awareness, build meaningful and authentic engagement, and drive trial of the brewery's portfolio of flavourful beers, including Brooklyn Pilsner, Stonewall Inn IPA and Special Effects.



As part of the new global brief, the R&T team will work with the Brooklyn Brewery global marketing team at Carlsberg Group headquarters in Copenhagen. Its remit covers social media and PR strategies in Carlsberg markets across the world, increasing Brooklyn Brewery's brand awareness, growing engagement with consumers, and driving trial of its beer portfolio, including Brooklyn Pilsner, Stonewall Inn IPA and Special Effects.



Brooklyn Brewery global marketing manager Irina Darling said:“R&T has demonstrated creativity, prowess, initiative, and a deep understanding of the brand, we look forward to kicking off this exciting journey with them. Together, we anticipate a year of dynamic collaborations, strategic campaigns, and impactful storytelling that will further amplify our brand on the global stage.”



Richmond & Towers managing director Matt de Leon added:“Building on our longstanding partnership with CMBC and our successful track record with Brooklyn Brewery in the UK, we look forward to working with Carlsberg Group and expanding Brooklyn Brewery's social and PR presence on a global scale.”



The agency's global client roster also includes Havana Club International.

