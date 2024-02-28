stc Kuwait and Huawei Sign Strategic Cooperation MoU to Accelerate 5.5G Era

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 28 February 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance their strategic cooperation and business monetization on 5.5G. The two parties will jointly build a 5.5G intelligent wireless network based on their previous joint innovation on 5G, along with incubating new services related to 5.5G ToC/ToH and ToB, while promoting the maturity of the 5.5G industry and ecosystem.

The signing ceremony of the MOU took place at MWC Barcelona 2024 in the presence of Fahad Al Ali, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at stc Kuwait, Yang Chaobin, President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei, and other members of the management teams of both parties.

Under the MoU, stc Kuwait and Huawei will carry out strategic cooperation on 5.5G technology innovation to build intelligent wireless networks and converge cross-domain data. Intelligent wireless networks include solutions such as WTTx Suite 2.0, Smart Care, and RAN digital twin systems. Cross-domain data convergence uses NOC and SOC convergence to proactively manage user experience, continuously improve network performance, achieve digital intelligence transformation and build a network security architecture to protect stc digital assets from threats. In terms of business monetization, further explore and incubate new ToC and ToH applications based on 5.5G technologies, and release new services based on network capabilities to promote the growth of 5G users. In the ToB field, focus on the SME and oil and gas industry, launch smart office solutions customized for SME, and incubate vertical applications. The two parties will verify the concept and then iterate into commercial products to lead the market development.

Fahad Al Ali, CTO at stc, said, "as a pioneer of the 5G technology in the regional market, stc adopts the most advanced intelligent solutions to support and enable the country's digital transformation and is committed to enrich customers’ experience through unique and innovative solutions. Huawei has been our strategic partner since the inception of the Company and jointly we have introduced and launched cutting edge technologies and solutions to the market. With the changing customers’ demands and requirements along with the evolving technological advancements in the world, the two parties will jointly promote 5.5G innovation, improve network performance, efficiency, and intelligence, meet diversified requirements of users and industries, and bring more business opportunities and competitive advantages to stc."

Yang Chaobin, President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei, said, "Huawei is committed to providing customers with the best products and solutions to help them for digital intelligence transformation and business growth. stc is Huawei's strategic partner in Kuwait. The two parties will jointly explore new technologies and applications for intelligent wireless networks and provide strong support for stc's digital strategy and Kuwait's digital vision."

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation.







