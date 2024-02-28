Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Leaves One Civilian Killed And Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 27, one civilian was killed and five others were injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On February 27, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in the village of Hirnyk. Another five people were wounded in the region over the past day," he wrote.

The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, water supply was cut off in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, and Kostyantynivka due to enemy shelling of one of the main water pipelines.