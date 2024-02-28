Kyiv Regional Authorities, South Korean Ngos Discuss Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The representatives of Kyiv regional authorities and South Korean non-governmental organizations have discussed cooperation and the involvement of Korean institutions in reconstruction efforts.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional State Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Kyiv Regional State Administration Deputy Head Lesia Karnaukh met with the Korean delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to make preparations for the implementation of the project 'Comprehensive Plans for Spatial Development, Restoration and Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in the Kyiv Region'.

The parties considered cooperation prospects and the involvement of Korean institutions in the Kyiv region's reconstruction and development efforts.

As part of the visit, South Korean partners are planning to hold a number of working meetings with the representatives of government and local self-government bodies.

The delegation members have already visited such settlements as Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin. South Korean representatives will also visit administrative service centers and enterprises in the Kyiv region.

The visit is taking place under the aegis of the Regional Office for International Cooperation.

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration