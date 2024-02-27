Princess Sumaya Advocates For Women In Tech At SHETECHS Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, on Tuesday, attended the opening of the SHETECHS Forum 2024, organised by the Women Empowerment Unit of the Information and Communications Technology Association“int@j”.

Themed“Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech”, the forum underlines int@j's commitment to bolstering women's participation in the digital economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation, the initiative aligns with a broader project aimed at promoting small and medium-sized enterprises for employment purposes.

Princess Sumaya emphasised that technological excellence and educational advancement are not mere choices but imperatives for sustainable progress and innovation in the Arab world.

She also underscored the pivotal role of science and technology in enhancing the quality of life and driving economic development.

Princess Sumaya underlined the importance of focusing on women, citing the model of Princess Sumaya University, which operates under unique systems and standards that ensure equal opportunities for all students, regardless of gender.

Princess Sumaya also stressed the need to seamlessly integrate technological development into education programs. Additionally, she advocated for comprehensive language teaching and robust skills development initiatives.

She also deemed vocational education and targeted training across various sectors as essential for empowering individuals and driving progress.