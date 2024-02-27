Telecom Egypt, Huawei Complete Africa's First 50G PON Trial

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Telecom Egypt, the first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cable operators in the region, has partnered with Huawei to complete the first 50G PON trial in Africa. 50G PON is a cutting-edge fiber technology that provides up to 50Gbps/s of secure and enhanced broadband for both consumers and businesses. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the long-term cooperation between Telecom Egypt and Huawei.

The trial demonstrates that Huawei's 50G PON prototype meets the standard requirements for upload and download rates. It also confirms the ability to manage 50G PON ONTs and support the G/10G PON50 Combo function. Moreover, the 50G PON is compatible with the existing fiber optic network, eliminating the need to build a new one. The 50G PON also works seamlessly with the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) on optical devices, creating opportunities for future development.

The demand for network connectivity has increased in recent years due to new services such as ultra-high definition (UHD) video, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and industrial digitization. The 50G PON broadband technology meets these demands efficiently, enabling the advancement of future network applications.

The ITU-T recognizes 50G PON as the next-generation PON technology. It stands out for its ability to deliver speeds of up to 50 GB per second, with high security and reliability. This represents a paradigm shift in the communications sector, enhancing the user experience.

50 GPON technology offers individual customers a fast and seamless internet connection, improving experiences such as downloading high-definition movies, streaming 8K Duo videos, and playing online games. Besides personal use, businesses can leverage 50 GPON technology to support their operations, including business cloud applications, visual communications, and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, governments can utilize this technology to deliver digital services such as e-learning, e-healthcare, and e-government services.

The completion of the 50G PON technology and service verification by Telecom Egypt and Huawei signifies a smooth evolution of the PON network, laying solid foundations for the large-scale deployment of 50G PON in the future. This verification test is a key step in the collaboration between Telecom Egypt and Huawei. The two companies will continue to contribute to the joint technology innovation of 50G PON, further accelerating the digital transformation in Egypt.

Engineer Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO at Telecom Egypt, said:“Our commitment is to ensure our customers consistently benefit from the best in fiber optics while leveraging our existing networks. Utilizing technologies that enhance performance for our customers is paramount. The 50G PON is a pivotal technology that supports Telecom Egypt's strategy to upgrade network infrastructure and establish a more adaptable broadband infrastructure foundation. The deployment of 50G PON will also help Telecom Egypt to sustain our leadership position in Africa. We are thrilled to partner with Huawei, a trusted partner over the years, as it aligns with our strategic objective of persistently striving to deliver the latest technological solutions and services to our customers.”

Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, stated:“We are happy to announce our successful collaboration with Telecom Egypt, a leading and innovative operator in Africa. Our commitment is steadfast in developing and enhancing the technological infrastructure to match the continuous and significant increase in broadband usage rates in Egypt. This commitment not only enhances the quality of service for consumers and businesses but also aligns seamlessly with Egypt's digital transformation strategy. Our dedication is unwavering in delivering cutting-edge technological solutions and services.”