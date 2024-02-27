Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Arab Interior Ministers In Tunisia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani met in Tunis on Sunday with a number of Ministers of Interior participating in the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Qatar.

The Minister of State met separately with Minister of Interior of Iraq H E Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Kamel Al Shammari, Minister of Interior of Palestine H E Ziad Mahmoud Hab Al Reeh, Minister of Interior of Yemen H E Ibrahim Ali Haidan, and Minister of Interior of Tunisia H E Kamal Feki.

The meetings discussed cooperation and relations in the security fields and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Among the most prominent topics on the session's agenda are a draft 11th Arab security plan, a draft 9th Arab media plan for security awareness and crime prevention, and a draft 8th phased plan for the Arab strategy for traffic safety.