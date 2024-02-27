Enemy Has Two Ships In Black And Azov Seas, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea. There are no missile launchers.

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

There is also one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and there are no missile carriers.

There are two Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, none of which are Kalibr carriers.

As reported, in 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed six and damaged five Russian Navy ships in the Black Sea.