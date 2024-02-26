Farm In Khorezm, Uzbekistan, Embezzles Natural Gas Worth 3 Billion Soums

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Urganch district (Khorezm region), an inspection was held
in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
In particular, it became known that farm“M.” in the district
was illegally using natural gas by laying an additional network in
its own building.
According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused
to the interests of the state amounted to 3 billion 374 million
soums (2 million 249 thousand cubic meters of natural gas).
According to the report, relevant documents were drawn up and
submitted to the law enforcement agencies to take action against
the consumer in the prescribed manner.
Earlier in January, it was reported that 94 billion 542 million
soums of electricity and natural gas were illegally used in the
regions. About a thousand administrative cases have been
formalized.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107902007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.