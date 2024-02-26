Farm In Khorezm, Uzbekistan, Embezzles Natural Gas Worth 3 Billion Soums

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Urganch district (Khorezm region), an inspection was held in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

In particular, it became known that farm“M.” in the district was illegally using natural gas by laying an additional network in its own building.

According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused to the interests of the state amounted to 3 billion 374 million soums (2 million 249 thousand cubic meters of natural gas).

According to the report, relevant documents were drawn up and submitted to the law enforcement agencies to take action against the consumer in the prescribed manner.

Earlier in January, it was reported that 94 billion 542 million soums of electricity and natural gas were illegally used in the regions. About a thousand administrative cases have been formalized.