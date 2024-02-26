Lawn And Garden Consumables Market Size Worth US$ 28.9 Billion By 2032 At A 3.6% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report by Product Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides, Seeds, Mulch, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032 “.

The global lawn and garden consumables market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry:

Growing Interest in Home Gardening and Landscaping:

The global lawn and garden consumables market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing interest in home gardening and landscaping activities among homeowners. This trend is a response to the growing desire for aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces and the well-documented benefits of gardening on mental health. As individuals invest more in their home environments, demand for soil amendments, seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides surges, contributing to the expansion of market size and share. Market analysis indicates this trend will continue to influence market growth positively, reflecting a broader movement towards sustainable and self-sufficient living practices.

Urbanization and Green Space Development:

Urbanization is a significant driver of the lawn and garden consumables market, as cities and municipalities invest in green space development to enhance urban living conditions. The creation of parks, public gardens, and green belts in urban areas increases the demand for a wide range of lawn and garden consumables. These initiatives, aimed at improving air quality and providing recreational spaces, directly contribute to the market's growth. As urbanization continues, the emphasis on sustainable urban planning and green space development is maintaining a steady demand for lawn and garden products, supporting market expansion and reflecting a positive outlook for the industry.

Technological Advancements in Gardening Products:

The lawn and garden consumables market are further propelled by technological advancements in gardening products, including the development of eco-friendly and organic options. Innovations in fertilizers, pesticides, and growing mediums that are safer for the environment and more effective in promoting plant health are increasingly preferred by consumers. This shift towards sustainable gardening practices aligns with global environmental concerns and also opens new market segments. Market analysis suggests that as technology continues to evolve, these advancements drive market trends, enhance market growth, and influence market share, ensuring a dynamic and forward-looking market outlook.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry:



Ace Hardware Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BLACK+DECKER Inc. (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.)

Central Garden & Pet Company

DLF Seeds A/S

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

J.R. Simplot Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Spectrum Brands Inc.

The Andersons Inc.

The Espoma Company The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Fertilizers

Pesticides



Insecticides



Fungicides



Herbicides

Others

Seeds

Mulch Others

Fertilizers represent the largest segment by Product Type due to their essential role in enhancing plant growth and productivity, meeting the widespread demand across both residential and commercial gardening sectors.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline channels dominate the largest segment by Distribution Channel because of consumer preference for physically evaluating products and obtaining immediate gardening advice in stores such as garden centers and home improvement retailers.

Breakup by End User:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

The Residential sector emerges as the largest segment by end user, attributed to the increasing number of individuals engaging in home gardening activities for leisure and home food production.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market by region, driven by high consumer spending on lawn and garden care, a strong culture of home gardening, and the presence of numerous leading market players.

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Trends:

The lawn and garden consumables market is witnessing several dynamic trends that are shaping its growth. One prominent trend is the rising consumer preference for organic and natural lawn care products, driven by environmental awareness and concerns about chemical use. Additionally, the advent of smart gardening technologies, including sensor-based irrigation systems and smartphone-controlled garden devices, is enhancing the efficiency and convenience of gardening activities.

Furthermore, there's an increasing trend towards vertical and urban gardening in response to space constraints in urban areas. These trends reflect changing consumer preferences and also indicate a shift towards more sustainable and technology-integrated gardening practices, fueling market expansion and innovation.

