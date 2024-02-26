(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The economic situation in Tunisia, the importance of reforms for a sustainable development, and the continued cooperation between Tunis and the World Bank were some of the topics discussed on Thursday (22) by Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia Fethi Zouhair Nouri and World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Region Ferid Belhaj. (Pictured, the meeting.)

TAP state news agency reported on Friday (23) that Belhaj affirmed that the World Bank is“ready to continue playing its role as a long-term partner for Tunisia, to keep up its support to the reform process and socio-economic development and to back the country's development plan for inclusive and sustainable growth.” The importance of reforms to develop renewables was discussed.

Nouri said that the“stakes” for Tunisia consist in resuming investment and growth through sector-based policies capable of creating value, while at the same time succeeding in the major projects of digital, energy and ecological transition. He commended the World Bank's unwavering support, both financially and technically.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/TAP

The post World Bank VP studies reforms with Tunisia appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .