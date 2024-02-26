Trump cautions ‘obliteration’ coming for US if Biden gets elected

(MENAFN) In a fiery address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former United States President Donald Trump positioned himself as the last line of defense against what he predicted as the impending collapse of America if Joe Biden secures a second term in the White House. Trump asserted that a victory for Biden in the 2024 election would lead to the nation sinking to unimaginable levels, stating, "Our country is being destroyed, and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me."



Trump, who is currently the leading Republican candidate in polls for the upcoming presidential election, criticized Biden's mental state and claimed that the president is surrounded by "some very bad fascists" intentionally contributing to the destruction of the United States, partly through open borders. He warned of dire consequences, foreseeing a surge in illegal immigration, estimating that the number of undocumented migrants could exceed 40 to 50 million people under four more years of Biden's leadership.



Highlighting the potential collapse of crucial pillars like Medicare, Social Security, healthcare, and public education, Trump painted a bleak picture of America's future under extended Democratic rule. The former president pledged to launch the largest deportation campaign in United States history if he regains the presidency, vowing to address what he described as the killing of the country by illegal immigrants.



Trump's dire warnings and promises of drastic action contribute to the escalating rhetoric surrounding the upcoming presidential election. The ex-president's narrative underscores his belief in his unique role as the nation's savior, framing the election as a pivotal moment to prevent what he perceives as the inevitable obliteration of the United States under a second Biden term.





