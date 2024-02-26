BJP Leader's Son Among 10 Held In Hyderabad For Consuming Drugs

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad arrested BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand's son, Gajjala Vivekanand, and nine others for consuming drugs during a party at a city hotel.

Vivekanand (37) is the director of Manjeera Group of Companies and son of Yoganand, who had contested in assembly polls.

Vivekanand, Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar and six others were arrested during the search at Radisson Blu hotel, Gachibowli in the Cyberabad limits.

Special Operations Team-Cyberabad and Gachibowli Police jointly conducted the operation on Sunday night.

Three used plastic covers of cocaine (each of one gram before consumption), white coloured paper used for consuming drugs and three mobile phones were seized.

Police said on receipt of credible information about consumption of drugs by Vivekanand with his friends, the police teams visited the hotel by which time all the guests left the place.

On examination of the premises, our team found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and white paper roll for the usage of drugs. Based on further information, the police teams visited the house of Vivekanand at Jubilee Hills and brought him to police station, said a police statement

During interrogation, he disclosed that he organised a party for his friends at his hotel room with cocaine at Radisson Blu hotel. He was sent for medical examinations wherein he tested positive for the drug.

Investigation is on for identifying the drug peddlers and other consumers in this case, it added