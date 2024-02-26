Adhesive Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Adhesive Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

adhesive equipment market analysis . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global adhesive equipment market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 53.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Adhesive equipment is pivotal in the dispensation and application of glues to join items ranging from household fixtures to industrial components. This machinery varies widely, from handheld devices for small-scale projects to large, automated systems for manufacturing lines. The equipment is specifically engineered to handle different adhesive viscosities and compositions, ensuring precise application and optimal bond strength. User-friendly interfaces, precision in dispensation, and durability are common characteristics. These systems often come integrated with digital technology to regulate the amount and pattern of adhesive applied, thereby reducing waste and ensuring consistency. The efficiency of adhesive equipment lies in its ability to speed up production processes, reduce labor costs, and provide long-lasting bonding solutions.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the continuous advances in manufacturing processes. In conjunction with this, the consistent expansion of the packaging industry is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the persistent quest for product innovation among manufacturers is acting as a pivotal growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the heightened demand for efficient, high-speed machinery in automotive assembly lines is contributing significantly to market expansion. Moreover, the rise in construction activities worldwide is creating opportunities for the market. Also, the increasing preference for non-toxic, environmentally friendly adhesives is positively impacting the equipment's development. The market is further supported by the enhancement of distribution networks, broadening the accessibility of such equipment. Apart from this, the growing need to refurbish and renovate older infrastructure is bolstering the demand for advanced adhesive dispensing machinery.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



3M Company

Adhesive & Equipment Inc.

Atlas Copco

Dymax Corporation

Glue Machinery Corporation

Graco Inc.

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ITW Dynatec

Nordson Corporation

Robatech AG Valco Cincinnati Inc

Adhesive Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:



Industrial Hot Melt

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicators

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns Others

Breakup by Application:



Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

