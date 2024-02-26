INLD Haryana Chief's Death: CCTV Footage Shows Suspected Assailants Arriving In I10 Car (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The murder of Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president, Nafe Singh Rathee, has cast a spotlight on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Questions regarding law and order under the Congress-INLD administration are surfacing, while the victim's family alleges a lack of adequate security, expressing concerns for their safety.

In the ongoing investigation, CCTV footage related to Nafe Singh Rathee's murder has come to light, showing around five assailants arriving in an i10 car. Additional suspicious vehicles have been identified in CCTV footage near the crime scene. The police are working to trace the vehicle's number, though no concrete leads have been identified at present.

INLD Haryana chief's death: 4 suspects identified, over 20 bullets fired at SUV; Oppn raises security concerns

In response to these developments, the Bahadurgarh police have filed an FIR against several individuals, including former MLA Naresh Kaushik, current chairman Saroj Rathee's husband Ramesh Rath, and others. The FIR encompasses charges against 12 suspects, with police teams actively working to apprehend them.

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh assured a thorough investigation, mentioning the formation of five teams to apprehend the accused. Nafe Rathee's nephew, Rakesh alias Sanjay, played a crucial role by providing testimony to the police.

He revealed that the attackers issued threats, promising his safety if he refrained from informing Kaushik, Karmveer Rathee, and Satish Rathee about any past court actions against them. The police are currently delving into this aspect of the investigation.