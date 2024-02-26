Russian Missiles Hit Grain Hangar In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military launched two S-300 missile strikes at the settlement of Pisochyn in Kharkiv region on February 25.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

According to the official, over 15 settlements, including Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hatishche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

At around 11:00, the invaders launched two S-300 missile strikes at Pisochyn. Two grain storage facilities were affected. Tractors and trucks were also damaged but no casualties were reported.

Defense forces eliminate 410,700 Russian invaders

At nearly 02:20 in the village of Skrypai, Chuhuiv district, two enemy UAVs of the Shahed type hit the territory of a non-operational recreation center. Three one-storey houses were damaged.

At 2:15, the Russians dropped aerial bombs on Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district. A residential building and a car were damaged.

At 21:50, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi came under fire where a private house was damaged.

In Vovchansk, a hangar and utility buildings were damaged in the afternoon.

At 14:45, Russian troops struck Losivka, where a house and an outbuilding were hit.

At 14:33, Kurylivka came under missile fire. A private house went ablaze.

As reported, two men, aged 32 and 19, were killed in a mine explosion near Velyki Prokhody of the Kharkiv district at around 16:00. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne.

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and Tabaivka.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of February 25, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov , Facebook