No Russian Missile Carriers In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 26, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and there are no missile carriers.
There are two Russian ships in the Mediterranean, none of which are Kalibr carriers.
As reported, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that five of the 13 large landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet that Russia had at the beginning of the full-scale invasion remained in service.
