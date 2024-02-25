Matrix Empowers Innovation as Title Sponsor for MSU, Faculty of Technology and Engineering's “Footprints 24”

(MENAFN- Matrix Comsec) Matrix, a leading security and telecom solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship of 'Footprints 24', the 24th edition of the national technical fest organized by the Faculty of Technology and Engineering (FTE), Maharaja Sayajirao University.

Scheduled to take place on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd March 2024, 'Footprints 24' is a national youth event that showcases the technical prowess of budding engineers from MS University. The three-day tech fiesta will feature a series of competitions, workshops, and exhibitions aimed at fostering innovation and technological advancements.

Matrix's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the objectives of 'Footprints'24', where students from across the nation will converge to explore, learn, and showcase their technical skills. As the title sponsor, Matrix seeks to play a crucial role in supporting and encouraging the next generation of engineers and innovators.







Ganesh Jivani, CEO at Matrix, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Matrix is proud to be the title sponsor for 'Footprints'24'. We believe in nurturing and empowering young talents who are the future of technology. This event provides an excellent platform for students to demonstrate their skills and creativity, and we are excited to be a part of this journey."

The 'Footprints 24' event will encompass various technical competitions, including robotics, coding challenges, and project exhibitions, providing a comprehensive platform for students to showcase their technical prowess. Matrix's sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and fostering innovation within the technology and engineering community.

Matrix looks forward to an exciting collaboration with Maharaja Sayajirao University's Faculty of Technology and Engineering and anticipates a successful and inspiring 'Footprints 24' event.







