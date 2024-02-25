IIW-India Students Chapter Of SNJB College Launches Successfully By Chief Guest, Startup India Mentor, Founder Of Parentnashik CE Shreekant Patil

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The official inauguration event of the IIW-India Students Chapter at SNB College's seminar hall on February 22, 2024, marked a historic occasion for aspiring students and budding entrepreneurs in the welding sector. The successful organization and execution of this momentous event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of key individuals, including Dr. R.G. Tated, Principal of SNJB College of Engineering; Dr. M.R. Sanghavi, Vice Principal; Dr. Sancheti, Head of the Mechanical Department; and Mr. H.S. Deore, TPO, Convenor of the IIW-India Students Chapter, and Coordinator.



The inauguration event drew a gathering of over 100 students, academics, and business professionals. The presence of distinguished guests, Mr. N. Kanagasabai, and Mr. Vishal Mehta, Chairman of the IIW-India Mumbai Branch, added significant value to the occasion, providing valuable insights and guidance to the attendees.



CE Shreekant Patil, in his role as the chief guest to this event, delivered an engaging and informative address, emphasizing the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in the welding industry. His speech resonated with the audience, encouraging them to explore innovative ideas, leverage government initiatives such as Startup India and MSME Schemes, and actively participate in skill development programs like ONDC and Manthan website.



Furthermore, CE Shreekant Patil highlighted the various startup, entrepreneurship programs and government efforts that are accessible, particularly those offered by Startup India, underscoring their critical role in fostering the growth and upliftment of companies nationwide.



The event served as a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, as students, academics, and industry professionals came together with a shared commitment to contribute to the expansion and advancement of the welding industry. Their collective enthusiasm and dedication attest to the promising future of the sector.



The IIW-India Students Chapter of the SNJB extends its deep gratitude to CE Shreekant Patil for gracing the occasion and officially launching the chapter. His presence left a lasting impact on all attendees, inspiring them to strive for excellence in their pursuits. Additionally, the chapter expresses sincere appreciation to Mr. N. Kanagasabai, president of IIW Mumbai branch, for his invaluable attendance and contribution as the honoured special guest.



Mr. H.S. Deore extended his heartfelt gratitude to the chief guest, Mr. Shreekant Patil, and the guest of honour, Mr. Kanagasabai, as well as other dignitaries in attendance at this event.



About Shreekant Patil – MSME Consultant, Founder of PARENTNashik (Robotic Welding Spares)



CE. Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN MSME consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. He assist MSME to avail Govt of India schemes, subsidies, export incentives etc.

