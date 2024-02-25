Advanced Authentication Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Advanced Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global advanced authentication market size reached US$ 16.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 45.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.

Advanced authentication, a critical component in the realm of cybersecurity, represents a set of techniques and solutions designed to enhance the security of digital identities and protect sensitive data. It encompasses a wide range of methods and technologies that go beyond traditional password-based authentication to ensure that only authorized individuals gain access to digital systems and resources. Types of advanced authentication methods include biometrics (such as fingerprint or facial recognition), multi-factor authentication (MFA), smart cards, and behavioral analytics. One of the primary advantages of advanced authentication is its ability to bolster security significantly. Unlike traditional passwords, which can be susceptible to theft or hacking, advanced authentication methods provide an additional layer of protection by requiring users to present multiple forms of identification. Additionally, it enhances user convenience by minimizing the need to remember complex passwords, thus improving the overall user experience.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the escalating threats of cyberattacks and data breaches, compelling businesses and institutions to fortify their security measures. Along with this, multi-factor authentication, in particular, is gaining traction as it provides a formidable defense against unauthorized access. In addition, the proliferation of mobile devices and the expansion of remote work are influencing the need for secure access control and the demand for biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, which offer both security and user convenience. Moreover, regulatory requirements and compliance mandates are placing stringent obligations on organizations to safeguard personal and sensitive data. This is leading to a rise in the implementation of advanced authentication solutions to meet these regulatory standards. Apart from this, the ongoing advancements in technology, including the integration of AI and machine learning in authentication processes, are propelling the market, promising even higher levels of security and adaptability.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Fujitsu Ltd

Gemalto N. V

NEC Corporation

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Safran Identity and Security SAS

Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)

Lumidigm Inc (HID Global)

Validisoft

Pistolstar

Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)

NetMotion Wireless

CJIS Solutions

AUTHASAS

WideBand Corporation SECUREAUTH

Advanced Authentication

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, authentication methods, deployment, solution and end-user industry.

Authentication Methods Insights:



Smart Cards

Biometrics

Mobile Smart Credentials

Tokens

User-Based Public Key Infrastructure Other Authentication Methods

Deployment Insights:



On-Premise Cloud

Solution Insights:



Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication

End-User Industry Insights:



Banking and Financial Services

Healthcare

Government

Defense

IT and Telecom Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

