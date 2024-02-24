Stefanchuk Discusses Strengthening Of Sanctions Pressure On Russia With Speaker Of Parliament Of North Macedonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation during a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, Jovan Mitreski.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on Facebook .

He emphasized that in these special days for Ukraine, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion two years ago, friends and partners stand side by side with Ukraine.

"Our countries have an active political dialog, and this is important. So is the practical assistance provided in confronting the aggressor state," Stefanchuk emphasized.

The interlocutors discussed further strengthening of sanctions pressure against Russia and the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I also emphasized that the future of both Ukraine and North Macedonia lies in the European Union. I also thanked North Macedonia for supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course," Stefanchuk emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana discussed Israel's involvement in consultation on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.