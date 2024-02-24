Over 1600 People Became Victims Of Russians In Kyiv Region During Two Years Of War - Head Of RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, over 1600 people, including 53 children, have become victims of the Russian army during the two years of full-scale war.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on Facebook .

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration noted that on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Bucha honored the memory of the victims near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called.

"This city experienced the real horrors of the Russian occupation. Its residents know better than anyone about all the atrocities committed by the Russian military. Civilians were killed right in the middle of the streets, tortured, and mocked. Just because they are Ukrainians," he emphasized.

According to Kravchenko, Russia does not stop its daily attacks, and Ukrainians continue to collect evidence of the enemy army's crimes. "The criminals will be brought to justice. And they will be punished," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German authorities have collected more than 500 pieces of evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukrain and interrogated more than 160 witnesses.

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Facebook