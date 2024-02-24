'Match For Hope' Comes To Thrilling Conclusion With Team Chunkz Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: 'Match for Hope' an initiative supported by Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free was brought to its thrilling conclusion by the Chunkz win against AboFlah.

The initiative connected world-renowned football legends and content creators for a friendly football match dedicated to raising funds for disadvantaged children and communities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "As one of the world's leading airlines, we are proud to unite people through the power of sports and ensure our collective responsibility towards fostering a better tomorrow for disadvantaged communities globally. Today's Match for Hope attracted thousands of people to join in our efforts as a country to promote peace, education, and respect for all, and we remain committed to organising more social events in the future in support of our communities.”

The two teams were comprised of famous content creators and World Cup football legends for a showdown match in the 45,000-capacity stadium, which has hosted seven matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and seven matches during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Renowned social media influencers AboFlah and Chunkz came together to lead their respective teams for a live football match. The teams featured acclaimed football players including David Villa, Didier Drogba, Ricardo Kaká, and Roberto Carlos, coached by Antonio Conte and Arsène Wenger. All players participated in the Match for Hope on a pro bono basis.

The funds raised will be spread across multiple projects from Education Above All (EAA) in Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania, for constructing classrooms, providing academic materials, connecting families to social programmes, teacher mentorship trainings, and more.

The Match for Hope event built on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, bringing people together for a common goal of peace and education through football. The event was organised by Q Life, the cultural platform under the State of Qatar's International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA), and Qatar Football Association (QFA). Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar and Qatar Duty Free were the official partners of this philanthropic match.