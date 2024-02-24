Europe Electric Bus Market Report| Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” Europe Electric Bus Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The Europe electric bus market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.81% during 2024-2032.

Stringent Environmental Regulations:

Stringent environmental regulations have a substantial impact on the European electric bus market. European nations, spurred by the goals of the Paris Agreement, are proactively working to decrease carbon emissions in their efforts to address climate change. These regulations often materialize in the form of low-emission zones within cities, emission standards for public transportation, and deadlines for phasing out fossil fuel-based vehicles. Notably, the European Union's ambitious Green Deal sets a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, necessitating a significant reduction in emissions from the transportation sector. In response to this regulatory landscape, municipalities and transportation authorities are compelled to embrace cleaner transport alternatives, with electric buses emerging as a primary preference.

Technological Advancements in Battery Technology:

The progress in battery technology stands as a key catalyst for the European electric bus market. Recent advancements have resulted in batteries with higher energy density, enabling electric buses to cover longer distances on a single charge and expanding their applicability to a wider range of routes. Notably, enhancements in lithium-ion batteries have concurrently reduced weight and costs while improving efficiency and overall lifespan. This evolution in battery technology directly addresses a significant concern for electric bus operators – the operational range. Furthermore, innovations in charging technology, including fast charging and wireless charging systems, are effectively addressing infrastructure challenges in the industry.

EU's Commitment to Sustainable Transport Solutions:

The European Union's dedication to sustainable transportation significantly propels the expansion of the electric bus market. This commitment is evident in multiple EU policies, funding initiatives, and programs designed to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles. One notable example is the Clean Vehicles Directive, which requires the acquisition of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient vehicles for public transportation. Additionally, the EU extends financial support through programs like Horizon 2020 and the Connecting Europe Facility, providing funding for research, innovation, and the advancement of transportation infrastructure. These efforts underscore the EU's strategic approach to developing an integrated and sustainable transportation system, where electric buses play a vital role.

By Propulsion Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery-electric buses dominate the segment due to their high efficiency, lower operating costs, and alignment with Europe's stringent emission reduction targets.

By Battery Type:



Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery (NiMH) Others

Lithium-ion batteries are the most popular in the electric bus market because of their high energy density, longer lifespan, and faster charging capabilities.

By Length:



Less than 9 Meters

9-14 Meters Above 14 Meters

Buses measuring 9-14 meters are predominant as they strike an optimal balance between passenger capacity and maneuverability in urban environments.

By Range:



Less than 200 Miles More than 200 Miles

Buses with ranges of less than 200 miles are most common, catering to the typical daily range requirements of urban and intra-city public transport routes.

By Battery Capacity:



Up to 400 kWh Above 400 kWh

Buses with battery capacities of up to 400 kWh are preferred, as they offer sufficient range for daily operations without the excess cost and weight of larger batteries.

Regional Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Germany leads the regional market, largely due to its strong environmental policies, well-developed infrastructure for electric vehicles, and significant investments in sustainable public transportation.

The growth of the European electric bus market is notable, propelled by strict environmental regulations in Europe that necessitate reductions in carbon emissions, encouraging a transition to electric buses. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology have improved the efficiency and range of electric buses, rendering them more suitable for extended routes.

In addition, the European Union's dedication to sustainable transportation solutions has resulted in significant funding and subsidies for the adoption of electric buses, contributing to market expansion. Beyond these factors, increasing public awareness and the demand for cleaner and quieter urban transportation alternatives are hastening the transition, further driving market growth.

