Rada Adopts Law To Demobilize Conscripts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted a law on the enrollment into the reserve of conscripts who completed their military service during martial law.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Holos Party said this in a post on Telegram , commenting on the adoption of the presidential legislative initiative "On the Introduction of Amendments to Chapter XII 'Final Provisions' of the Law of Ukraine 'On Military Duty and Military Service Regarding Terms of Fixed-Term Military Service" (No. 11035), Ukrinform reports.

"The parliament has approved Bill No. 11035 on conscripts., immediately as a basis and in its entirety," the post said.

Zhelezniak said that 319 lawmakers had voted for the bill.

The document was adopted with proposals from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The bill stipulates that during general mobilization and the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, conscripts whose term of military service has expired during martial law and whose service has been extended beyond the established terms are enrolled into the reserve within the terms determined by a decree of the president of Ukraine. At the same time, it is expected that such persons cannot be called up for military service during mobilization for 12 months from the date of their release from military service if they have not expressed a desire to continue their service.