Armenia Resorts Another Provocation, Shelling Positions Of Azerbaijani Army

Units of the Armenian armed forces have shelled the positions of
the Azerbaijani army with small arms, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.
It is reported that on February 23, at 05:50, units of the
Armenian armed forces shelled from their positions in the direction
of Yukhary Shorja settlement in Basarkechar district and the
positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Yallija
settlement in Kalbajar district.
According to the information provided by the ministry, no
retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijani army units in
order not to escalate the situation and ensure stability on the
conditional border of the two countries.
"We call on the Armenian military leadership to prevent such
provocations aimed at destabilising the border and the situation
that has developed over the past five months and getting out of
control again, and demand to identify and punish those responsible
for these actions. "," the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.
Recall that the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,
specifically in the direction of the Zangilan district, escalated
after a sniper wounded an Azerbaijani serviceman.
earlier The State Border Service of Azerbaijan conducted an
operation codenamed“Revenge,” to suppress an attack committed by
the Armenian Armed Forces.
“In result of the operation, the combat post of the Armenian
Armed Forces near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district,
where our soldiers were targeted [on February 12th], was completely
destroyed, and the firing points were silenced,” the State Border
Service of Azerbaijan stated on Tuesday, holding the Armenian side
responsible for the hostilities.
Moreover, on February 12th, between 8:50 pm and 11:40 pm,
Azerbaijani army positions in the Kokhanabi settlement direction,
located in the far western Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, were
targeted.
During Operation“Revenge,” four Armenian servicemen were
eliminated, according to the Defence Ministry of Armenia. The
eliminated soldiers were members of the Armenian terrorist
organisation Yerkrapah.
On January 30th, the head of Yerkrapah, Sasun Mikaelyan, stated
that more than 10,000 strong forces of the terrorist organization
have been stationed in combat positions along the
Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has called for
restraint to avoid any actions that the sides may consider
provocative, stating that Moscow will observe the situation very
carefully and continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan.
Tensions on the border came amidst peace talks between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have been challenging since the end
of the conflict in 2020. Baku proposed five basic principles aimed
at normalising relations, including mutual respect for each other's
territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of
internationally recognised borders; rejection of any territorial
claims to each other, now and in the future; rejection of any acts
that would run counter to the UN Charter, like the use of force or
threat of use of force; delimitation of the interstate border; and
opening of communication routes and ties.
The peace process has been complex so far, with Armenia's
approach to the talks lacking a clear and proactive agenda,
especially concerning the status of the Armenian residents in the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, whom Baku legally adopts as its
citizens.
The peace talks are further complicated by regular ceasefire
violations by Armenia since 2020. In the Garabagh region and on the
border areas, multiple armed provocations have led to casualties on
both sides. Despite Azerbaijan's warnings, Armenia refused to
disarm its army formations in the Garabagh region and ensure their
withdrawal.
On September 19th-20th, 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
conducted one-day local anti-terrorist measures to neutralise the
separatists and Armenian military formations in the Garabagh
region. On September 20, the separatists agreed to full disarmament
and withdrawal.
On September 28, the so-called leadership of the Armenian
separatist regime in the Garabagh region announced its
self-dissolution. Despite Baku's calls to stay and reintegrate, as
well as pledges to guarantee all fundamental rights, a large
portion of the Armenian residents voluntarily left for Armenia.
