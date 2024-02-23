Security Breach: Man Impersonating As Wing Commander Caught Trying To Enter Palam IAF Station

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A 39-year-old man, impersonating as a Wing Commander, tried to enter the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Delhi's Palam area, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vinayak Chadha, a resident of Malka Ganj area, managed to breach the first layer of security by presenting forged identity papers but was apprehended during a check by the second layer of security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that on Thursday, a call was received regarding unauthorised entry of a man into the Indian Air Force Station Palam, 3 Wing Camp Area, near Sadar Bazar Metro Station in Delhi Cantonment.

Upon enquiry, a police team found that Chadha was intercepted by IAF personnel while attempting to enter the restricted area.

"Chadha was handed over to the Investigating Officer along with a forged identity card and several other liquor cards bearing the names of different Defence personnel,” said the DCP.

Further investigation revealed that at the Air Force Dental Hospital, Chadha gained entry by falsely presenting himself as a Wing Commander and bypassed the initial security check by using the forged identity document.

“However, he was apprehended by Air Force security personnel during the second layer of security check, prompting them to make a PCR call,” said the DCP.

A written complaint was submitted by a Junior Warrant Officer of the IAF, resulting in a case being registered under Sections 419, 468, 471, and 474 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Delhi Cantonment Police Station.

"Chadha has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP added.