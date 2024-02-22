Ukrainian Forces Receive Dozens Of Apcs To Evacuate Wounded Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have received new M113 armored personnel carriers equipped to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Dozens of these armored evacuation vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected to come in the near future," he said.

Umerov said the tracked vehicle has a much higher cross-country ability, so in off-road conditions it is something that the army needs the most.

He thanked Ukraine's partners for their support in the war against Russian invaders.

"Armored vehicles for evacuating the wounded are currently being handed over to combat units. My deputy Nataliia Kalmykova coordinates this process and oversees the project," the minister added.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine