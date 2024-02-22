Aerospace Robotics Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Aerospace Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2024-2032 ", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

aerospace robotics market

trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global aerospace robotics market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aerospace Robotics Industry:

Increasing Demand for Automation in Aircraft Manufacturing:

The aerospace industry is witnessing a growing demand for automation to enhance manufacturing efficiency and precision. Robotics plays a key role in this transformation, offering solutions for complex tasks such as drilling, painting, welding, and assembly. Automation through robotics reduces human error, increases production rate, and ensures consistent quality, which is paramount in aerospace manufacturing. The incorporation of robotics in production lines also allows for the handling of large aircraft components, streamlining the manufacturing process. This trend towards automation is driven by the need to meet rising commercial aircraft demands and to maintain competitiveness in the global market.

Technological Innovations in Robotics:

The aerospace robotics market is significantly driven by technological innovations. Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technology have enabled the development of more sophisticated and versatile robotic systems. These systems are capable of performing complex tasks with high precision and adaptability. Innovations such as collaborative robots (cobots) allow for safe interaction between humans and robots, enhancing efficiency and flexibility in manufacturing processes. The integration of IoT and data analytics in robotics enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

Cost Reduction and Efficiency Optimization:

Cost reduction and efficiency optimization are key drivers for the adoption of robotics in aerospace manufacturing. Robotics technology helps in reducing labor costs and minimizing human-related errors, leading to significant cost savings. Automated systems enhance operational efficiency by accelerating production cycles and improving the utilization of resources. The ability to operate continuously without fatigue or the need for breaks further boosts productivity. Additionally, robotics in aerospace manufacturing contributes to optimizing supply chain management and inventory control, leading to further cost efficiencies.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ABB Ltd.

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Güdel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teradyne Inc. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Aerospace Robotics Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel Others

Articulated is the most prevalent type due to its flexibility and range of motion, essential for complex tasks in aerospace manufacturing.

By Component:



Controller

Arm Processor

End Effector

Camera and Sensors Others

Controller accounted for the largest market share due to its critical role in managing and coordinating the operations of various robotic systems.

By Technology:



Traditional Collaborative

Drilling represented the largest segment as it is a fundamental and time-intensive process in aircraft manufacturing, greatly benefited by automation.

By Payload:



Up to 16.00 KG

01–60.00 KG

01–225.00 KG More than 225.00 KG

On the basis of payload, the market has been divided into Up to 16.00 KG, 16.01–60.00 KG, 60.01–225.00 KG, and more than 225.00 KG.

By Application:



Drilling

Welding

Painting

Inspection Others

Traditional accounted for the largest market share due to the established processes and long-standing adoption of these technologies in aerospace manufacturing.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America's dominance in the aerospace robotics market is attributed to its advanced aerospace industry and significant investments in automation technologies.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market Trends:

Global competition in the aerospace sector compels companies to adopt advanced technologies, including robotics, to stay competitive. The need for customization in aircraft manufacturing necessitates flexible and adaptable robotic solutions. Environmental considerations, such as reducing waste and energy consumption, are increasingly important, and robotics can contribute to more sustainable manufacturing practices.

Government policies and investments in aerospace and defense sectors are influential in shaping the robotics market. Collaborations and partnerships between aerospace companies and robotics technology providers drive innovation and market growth. The aerospace robotics market is also impacted by the development of new materials and manufacturing techniques, requiring adaptable and advanced robotic systems.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

