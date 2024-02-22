Three Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kherson Region 47 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 47 times on Wednesday, February 21.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 47 attacks, firing 156 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy launched a missile attack on Chornobaivka. The enemy fired 34 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

He said that the Russian military had targeted residential areas, a warehouse in the Kherson district, and a cell tower in the Beryslav district.

Three people were wounded as a result of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 21, Russians hit a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region, injuring a 42-year-old local resident.