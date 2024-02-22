Minnesota, Chernihiv Region To Deepen Cooperation In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of Minnesota and Ukraine's Chernihiv region signed a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation to increase opportunities for reconstruction and economic recovery in the Ukrainian region.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Despite all the trials of war, we are working to bring life back to our region, rebuild damaged facilities, and restore the region's economy," said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, via video link.

He explained that the Chernihiv region is primarily an agricultural region, with more than 2 million hectares of arable land. However, the Russian aggression has damaged the infrastructure, destroyed a large amount of machinery, livestock, crops and grain drying facilities.

Furthermore, ongoing work involves clearing minefields. Currently, over 18.4 thousand hectares of agricultural land require demining.

However, the region is working towards enhancing production. This requires support for and implementation of innovations in the agricultural sector, development of digital technologies, and training of farmers. The regional governor expressed confidence that strengthening cooperation with the state of Minnesota will lead to the practical implementation of joint mutually beneficial projects.

The agreement between Minnesota and Chernihiv region authorities is evidence of the United States' continued support for Ukraine. Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, signed the document on behalf of the Chernihiv RMA and emphasized the importance of the agreement.

She also thanked the American side for supporting Ukrainians who were forced to flee the horrors of war.

She expressed her special gratitude to ordinary Ukrainian citizens and organizations for every dollar of donations and humanitarian support that help Ukrainians survive, become stronger and better.

The ambassador also emphasized that after the victory, Ukraine will have to go through a long process of reconstruction, which will require American experience, best practices and advanced technologies.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to Ukrainian citizens and organizations for their donations and humanitarian support. This aid is crucial for the survival, strength, and improvement of Ukrainians.

The Ambassador also emphasized the need for American experience, best practices, and advanced technologies to help rebuild post-war Ukraine.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who personally came to the ceremony at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, expressed his support for the Ukrainian people.

He also stated his commitment to preventing any business dealings between Russia and the state of Minnesota.

Minnesota is a highly developed agricultural state in America, producing large volumes of corn and soybeans, as well as having a significant meat and dairy industry. Additionally, the state is a leading producer of sugar beets, oats, and other agricultural products.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Embassy in the United States