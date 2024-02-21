Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Plan To Become India's Premier Startup Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kanpur, Feb 21 (KNN) The State Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and leading incubation centres, has announced an extensive roadmap to propel Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a frontrunner in the startup ecosystem of India.

The unveiling took place during the event titled 'Amrit Kaal for Uttar Pradesh Startups - Roadmap for Next 25 Years' held at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, in conjunction with StartinUP.

The event served as a platform for key stakeholders including fund managers, startups, and government officials to converge and strategise on initiatives aimed at promoting the startup culture and nurturing a conducive ecosystem for innovation and growth in UP through Venture Capital Funding.

Chief Guest, Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, made significant announcements, underscoring the government's commitment to driving growth and development in the region, reported TOI.

Mishra revealed plans to develop the vicinity around Jewar airport, mirroring the success of Noida's model, alongside the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority to catalyse growth in the Bundelkhand area.

Moreover, he pledged to prioritise the establishment of a Registrar of Companies (RoC) at Noida, addressing the persistent demands from various sectors.

Highlighting the government's holistic approach, Mishra emphasised plans to operationalise 21 airports and establish 12 new universities in UP, aimed at incentivising reverse migration of talent to the state.

Additionally, to streamline processes and address challenges faced by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and startups, a dedicated single-window system is set to be implemented.

Commending the proactive measures, SP Singh, CGM at SIDBI, lauded the state's efforts in boosting the startup ecosystem.

Singh affirmed SIDBI's commitment to further bolstering the startup landscape through the UP Startup Fund, amounting to Rs 1,000 crore, established under the UP IT and Startup Policy 2017.

The collaborative efforts between the government, SIDBI, and other stakeholders underscore a concerted drive towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)