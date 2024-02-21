Greenenergybreaks Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Enters MOU To Develop Lesotho-Based 100-MW Clean And Renewable Energy Park

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astra Energy (OTCQB: ASRE)

today announced that through its agent Aztec Management Consultants Inc., it has executed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the Lesotho National Development Corporation. The MOU is to develop a 100-megawatt (“MW”) Clean and Renewable Energy Park (“project”) in the country of Lesotho, an enclave within South Africa. Following the same business model implemented for both the 50-MW Clean and Renewable Energy Park being developed at Kibele Landfill in Zanzibar and the 350-MW combined cycle power plant in mainland Tanzania, Astra intends to own and operate the project as an independent power producer. Combined, the three projects have the potential to generate significant recurring revenues for Astra Energy for many years. According to the announcement, the projected gross revenue stream for these projects is estimated at $240 to $260 million annually over a minimum of 25 years.

To view the full press release, visit



About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs. Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the company's investors. Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the company's purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come. For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the company's website at

.

