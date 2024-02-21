8 Gazan Patients Died In NMC Power Outage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Feb. 21 (Petra) - 8 patients were killed as power outage caused failure in the electrical generator, which pumps oxygen at Nasser Medical Complex (NMC) in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave, Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said situation in the healthcare facility poses a true danger to the lives of medical staff and patients.
The ministry also called on international institutions to put pressure on Israel to bury the 8 Gazan martyrs, adding that the occupation refuses to remove their bodies from the complex.
