Israeli airstrikes hit residential area in Damascus

(MENAFN) A residential area in Damascus was struck by Israeli missiles, as confirmed by state media on Wednesday morning.



The missiles targeted the Kfar Sousa district, situated near the city center, as reported by the Sana news agency, which also published images depicting the damaged buildings resulting from the attack.



As stated by local residents, several explosions were heard on the outskirts of the capital, even though there were no immediate reports of casualties.



Kfar Sousa has consistently been a prime target of Israeli attacks on Damascus and its surrounding areas, particularly since the initiation of the Gaza war in October.



This district hosts several military sites associated with Iran-backed militias, making it a focal point for Israeli airstrikes. The pro-government Sham FM disclosed that the missiles struck a building adjacent to an Iranian school, highlighting the proximity of civilian infrastructure to the targeted areas.



Notably, last February, five individuals lost their lives in an Israeli assault targeting Iranian military experts in the Kfar Sousa neighborhood. Israel's intensified strikes on Iran-backed sites in both Lebanon and Syria have been notable in recent months, underscoring its commitment to curtailing Tehran's influence in the region.



The escalation of hostilities culminated in January when an Israeli missile in Damascus claimed the life of the commander of Iran's intelligence service in Syria.



Analysts have interpreted these attacks on Syria as a strategic move by Israel to draw Tehran into a broader regional conflict, a sentiment echoed by experts speaking to the news agency following the January attack.

