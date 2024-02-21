Qatar Museums Announces Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) announced several new leadership appointments within the organisation, including Mohammed Al Rumaihi as Chief Executive Officer, charged with overall responsibility for leading the organisation, establishing its priorities, and delivering its mission.

Al Rumaihi has served as Acting CEO of Qatar Museums since July 2023, during which time he has managed the organisation's wide-ranging activities while assessing structure and capabilities across all of QM's institutions and rapidly increasing platforms.

Sheikha Amna bint Abdulaziz Al Thani, who has served QM since 2022 as Deputy CEO of Museums, Collections, and Heritage Protection, has been named to the new strategic role of Chief of Museum and Heritage Development.

On the basis of her extensive leadership experience, including her tenure as Director of the National Museum of Qatar (2013-2023), she is now charged with overseeing the development, strategic planning, and operational management of the new Lusail Museum, Art Mill Museum, Qatar Auto Museum, and Dadu, as well as the future heritage sites, museums, and projects undertaken by QM in Qatar.

Dr. Julia Gonnella, who has led the Museum of Islamic Art since 2017, has been appointed Director of the Lusail Museum, currently in development. A new kind of institution, part global think tank and part art museum, the Lusail Museum will feature the world's pre-eminent collection of Orientalist art, to be housed in an iconic building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron.

Sheikh Abdulaziz H. Al Thani, who oversaw Qatar Museums' communications throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is now the Director of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ). In addition, Shaika Nasser Al Nassr, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Museum of Islamic Art, who has been at the museum since 2007, will take over Dr. Gonnella's current position as Director.

H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, said:“Mohammed Al Rumaihi has made an immediate impact on Qatar Museums during his first six months with our organisation, positioning us strategically for the future. His diverse experience has already advanced the growth of Qatar Museums as we work toward inaugurating new platforms such as Design Doha and opening new institutions such as the Lusail Museum and the Art Mill Museum. Our new executive appointments for Dr. Julia Gonnella, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, and Shaika Nasser Al Nassr are key elements of a restructuring of Qatar Museums that will advance the work of each institution while helping the organisation as a whole reach new heights.”

Mohammed Al Rumaihi said:“My first months at Qatar Museums have been a period of immersion into the invaluable work of the organisation and the remarkable, ongoing accomplishments of its components and staff. With gratitude toward Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa for the confidence she has placed in me, I am eager to move ahead with our extraordinary staff, including the newly appointed directors, as we realise the ambitious and still-growing mission of Qatar Museums.”