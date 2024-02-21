               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Visit To Russia


2/21/2024 2:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Kazan (Russia) today at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

He will participate in the opening ceremony of the international tournament "Games of the Future".

The program of the visit envisages a bilateral meeting of the heads of two states, during which they will discuss the implementation of the summit agreements reached following the Uzbek president's official visit to Russia on October 5-7, 2023. The sides will also discuss further deepening of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The "Games of the Future" which will be held for the first time in Russia from February 21 to March 3, is a competition that combines classical sports, scientific developments and digital technologies.

The large-scale sports competition will involve 227 teams from 107 countries, including athletes from Uzbekistan.

MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107878210

