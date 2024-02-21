President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan's
president Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Kazan (Russia)
today at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin,
Trend reports.
He will participate in the opening ceremony of the international
tournament "Games of the Future".
The program of the visit envisages a bilateral meeting of the
heads of two states, during which they will discuss the
implementation of the summit agreements reached following the Uzbek
president's official visit to Russia on October 5-7, 2023. The
sides will also discuss further deepening of relations of
comprehensive strategic partnership.
The "Games of the Future" which will be held for the first time
in Russia from February 21 to March 3, is a competition that
combines classical sports, scientific developments and digital
technologies.
The large-scale sports competition will involve 227 teams from
107 countries, including athletes from Uzbekistan.
